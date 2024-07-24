SINGAPORE INKS MOU WITH QUANTINUUM ENABLING ACCESS TO THEIR ADVANCED QUANTUM COMPUTER

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 24 luglio 2024), July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/'s NationalOffice (NQO), Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), National University of(NUS), National Supercomputing Centre (NSCC) andsigned a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today,to's, and to explore and collaborate oncomputing use cases, focusing on computational biology. Under the MoU, the parties agree to leverage's H-Series and Helioss, to promote joint research and development (R&D) activities in variouscomputing applications. Helios is's next generationprocessor that could exponentially increase the computing power ofs.