Il Tottenham prende Gray dal Leeds ‘con il cuore spezzato’ (Di mercoledì 3 luglio 2024) 2024-07-02 12:40:50 Ci sono conferme! Abbiamo tradotto per voi questo articolo dall’ottimo sito 101greatgoals: Il Tottenham ha completato l’acquisto del teenager Archie Gray dal “cuore spezzato” Leeds United. Il diciottenne ha firmato un contratto di sei anni con gli Spurs dopo aver soddisfatto una clausola rescissoria innescata dal fallimento del Leeds nel riconquistare la promozione in Premier League la scorsa stagione. Gray, che a 15 anni era in panchina per il Leeds contro l’Arsenal, ha esordito a 17 anni ed è diventato uno dei prospetti più brillanti del calcio inglese, capace di giocare sia come terzino destro che come centrocampista. Il Leeds era ansioso di tenerlo (il nome Gray è sinonimo del club di Elland Road, dove suo padre Andy, suo nonno Frank e il prozio Eddie sono stati tutti ex giocatori) e accettava che i tifosi non sarebbero stati contenti di perdere un talento cresciuto in casa.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
