Il Tottenham prende Gray dal Leeds ‘con il cuore spezzato’

Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcio

(Di mercoledì 3 luglio 2024) 2024-07-02 12:40:50 Ci sono conferme! Abbiamo tradotto per voi questo articolo dall’ottimo sito 101greatgoals: Ilha completato l’acquisto del teenager Archiedal “spezzato”United. Il diciottenne ha firmato un contratto di sei anni con gli Spurs dopo aver soddisfatto una clausola rescissoria innescata dal fallimento delnel riconquistare la promozione in Premier League la scorsa stagione., che a 15 anni era in panchina per ilcontro l’Arsenal, ha esordito a 17 anni ed è diventato uno dei prospetti più brillanti del calcio inglese, capace di giocare sia come terzino destro che come centrocampista. Ilera ansioso di tenerlo (il nomeè sinonimo del club di Elland Road, dove suo padre Andy, suo nonno Frank e il prozio Eddie sono stati tutti ex giocatori) e accettava che i tifosi non sarebbero stati contenti di perdere un talento cresciuto in casa.