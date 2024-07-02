Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 2 luglio 2024) SHANGHAI, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/(SH600298), a global leader inmanufacturing, has teamed uphealthy food brandto unveil two innovative products: thebar and. These new offerings, featuring's, were introduced at the 2024 Food & Beverage Innovation Forum (FBIF 2024) held from June 25 to 27 in Shanghai, China. FBIF 2024 is a premier F&B industry tradeshow in the Asia Pacific, attracting over 900 leading enterprises and brands and 47,000 global visitors. Inspired by traditional Chinese, these new products maintain the classic creamy taste and chewy texture while using a sugar-free marshmallow mixture for a healthier option.'scontributes a unique fermentation flavor, blending seamlesslysoy and wheys to enhance the bars.