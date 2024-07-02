Angel Yeast Partners with ffit8 to Launch Nougat Protein Bar and Protein Nougat Snack (Di martedì 2 luglio 2024) SHANGHAI, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Angel Yeast (SH600298), a global leader in Yeast manufacturing, has teamed up with healthy food brand ffit8 to unveil two innovative products: the Nougat Protein bar and Protein Nougat Snack. These new offerings, featuring Angel Yeast's Protein, were introduced at the 2024 Food & Beverage Innovation Forum (FBIF 2024) held from June 25 to 27 in Shanghai, China. FBIF 2024 is a premier F&B industry tradeshow in the Asia Pacific, attracting over 900 leading enterprises and brands and 47,000 global visitors. Inspired by traditional Chinese Nougat, these new products maintain the classic creamy taste and chewy texture while using a sugar-free marshmallow mixture for a healthier option. Angel Yeast's Protein contributes a unique fermentation flavor, blending seamlessly with soy and whey Proteins to enhance the bars.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
