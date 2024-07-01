KFSHRC Performs Over 5000 Successful Kidney Transplants

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 1 luglio 2024) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre () hasly performed 5,000since the inception of its Transplant Program in 1981, placing it among a select group of leading global health centres that have achieved this milestone. Last year alone,has performed 80 paediatric, the highest number conducted by any hospital in a single year. This achievement makes'sTransplant Program the largest of its kind, surpassing health centres in the United States and Europe.the past decade, the program has experienced significant growth, with more than 3,000performed since 2010 and approximately 1,250in the last three years alone.