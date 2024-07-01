KFSHRC Performs Over 5000 Successful Kidney Transplants

KFSHRC Performs Over 5,000 Successful Kidney Transplants (Di lunedì 1 luglio 2024) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)Notizie su altre fonti
King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) has Successfully performed 5,000 Kidney Transplants since the inception of its Transplant Program in 1981, placing it among a select group of leading global health centres that have achieved this milestone. Last year alone, KFSHRC has performed 80 paediatric Kidney Transplants, the highest number conducted by any hospital in a single year. This achievement makes KFSHRC's Kidney Transplant Program the largest of its kind, surpassing health centres in the United States and Europe. Over the past decade, the program has experienced significant growth, with more than 3,000 Transplants performed since 2010 and approximately 1,250 Transplants in the last three years alone.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
