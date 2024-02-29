LIVE Arnaldi-Shelton 4-4 | ATP Acapulco 2024 in DIRETTA | grande equilibrio nel primo set

(Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LALADI COBOLLI-TSITSIPAS (2° MATCH DALL’1.00) 4-4 Gioco: termina in corridoio la risposta di rovescio dell’americano. 40-0colpisce male il dritto. 30-0 Prima al corpo vincente per l’azzurro. 15-0 Ace, il terzo dell’incontro. In questosetha messo in campo solamente il 41% di prime palle in campo, vincendo il 64% dei punti. Più bassa la percentuale con la seconda di servizio con cui l’azzurro ha ottenuto 9 punti su 20. 3-4 Gioco: l’americano finta benissimo la smorzata, su cuinon riesce ad arrivare. 40-30 Servizio ad uscire e volee in contropiede. 30-30 Braccio di ferro dritto contro dritto vinto da ...

Ben Shelton vs Matteo Arnaldi Prediction, Weather and LIVE Streaming Details of 2024 Acapulco Open Clash: Confident Italian a Huge Threat For Shelton: Matteo Arnaldi and Ben Shelton will square off in a cracking second-round contest at the 2024 Acapulco Open. The SportsRush’s prediction for Ben Shelton vs Matteo Arnaldi favours Shelton to win in ...thesportsrush

Tennis, ATP Acapulco, Arnaldi e Cobolli cercano un'altra impresa, quote da ribaltare contro Shelton e Tsitsipas: Come riporta AgiproNews, Sinner non è l'unico a portare in alto il tennis italiano nel mondo. Matteo Arnaldi e Flavio Cobolli hanno ribaltato i pronostici contro Fritz e Auger-Aliassime e vogliono ...napolimagazine

Arnaldi-Shelton ad Acapulco: orario, dove vederla in tv e in streaming: La sfida tra l’italiano Matteo Arnaldi e lo statunitense Ben Shelton sarà visibile in diretta televisiva su Sky Sport Uno (201) e Sky Sport Tennis (205). Incontro sarà visibile in streaming su SkyGo, ...corrieredellosport