Daily Crown | il principe Harry tornerà ' il più possibile' a trovare re Carlo

Daily Crown

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

Fonte : liberoquotidiano
Daily Crown: il principe Harry tornerà 'il più possibile' a trovare re Carlo (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Londra, 29 feb. (Adnkronos) - Il principe Harry tornerà "il più possibile" nel Regno Unito a trovare il padre, dopo la diagnosi di cancro fatta a re Carlo. Il duca di Sussex ha visto il sovrano subito dopo l'annuncio della sua malattia, in un viaggio lampo dalla California a inizio mese. Secondo fonti vicine al secondogenito di Carlo, Harry desidererebbe avere un ruolo reale, aiutando il padre, nel momento in cui questi è costretto a rinviare i propri impegni pubblici. Il principe Harry ha dichiarato al programma Good Morning America della Abc che ha intenzione di vedere la sua famiglia "il più possibile" dopo la diagnosi del re e di sperare che la malattia possa "riunire la famiglia, che ama", ma, ha ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

Principe William cancella appuntamento all'ultimo: cosa è successo

  • Daily Crown

    Londra, 24 feb. (Adnkronos) – Re Carlo III ha elogiato la ?determinazione e la forza? del popolo ucraino, affermando di essere ?fortemente incoraggiato? dagli ... (calcioweb.eu)

  • Daily Crown

    Londra, 24 feb. (Adnkronos) - Re Carlo III ha elogiato la “determinazione e la forza” del popolo ucraino, affermando di essere “fortemente incoraggiato” dagli ... (liberoquotidiano)

  • Daily Crown

    Washington, 23 feb. (Adnkronos) – Il principe Harry vorrebbe tornare nel Regno Unito per aiutare il padre malato, ma non senza sua moglie Meghan, che però non ... (calcioweb.eu)

Altre Notizie

Greek royal family hold a private thanksgiving service for the life of King Constantine a day after Windsor service led by Queen Camilla and attended by European royalty: The thanksgiving service took place at St. Sophia's Greek Orthodox Cathedral and was a more intimate occasion compared to the late King's Windsor memorial on Tuesday, ...dailymail.co.uk

City of Orangeburg to Crown Festival of Roses Queen and Princess: MaKenzie Danielle Livingston and Zoe Wingard Each division will Crown a princess, first runner-up and second runner-up. An overall People’s Choice Award will be given to the princess contestant ...thetandd

10 Best smartwatches for men: Style and functionality combined: Thebest smartwatch for menwillgo above and above, housing a variety of features and apps while meeting your Daily requirements ... Its practical rotating Crown facilitates navigation, and Bluetooth ...tech.hindustantimes

Video di Tendenza

Video Daily Crown
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.