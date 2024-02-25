The Last Of Us | Pedro Pascal aggiorna sulla seconda stagione | Le riprese stanno andando alla grande

(Di domenica 25 febbraio 2024) La star di TheOf Us,i fan sulledelladopo la vittoria ai SAG Awards. Lo scorso fine settimana,ha vinto il premio di miglior attore televisivo dell'anno ai People's Choice Awards per il suo ruolo di Joel in Theof Us della HBO. Sei giorni dopo si è aggiudicato il SAG Award come miglior attore in una serie drammatica, il suo primo riconoscimento importante nel settore. Per i SAG Awards, che si sono tenuti a Los Angeles,è arrivato da Vancouver, dove ladi Theof Us è in produzione dal 12 febbraio. Durante la cerimonia,ha parlato ...

Soccer-Liverpool edge Chelsea to lift League Cup as Van Dijk rises to the occasion: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk powered home a header in extra time as his side beat Chelsea 1-0 in the League Cup final on Sunday to clinch a record-extending 10th title in the competition and crown ...msn

‘Star Trek’ actor Kenneth Mitchell dies at 49: Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchell, known for his roles in “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Captain Marvel” and the TV series “Jericho,” died Saturday at age 49 after a 5 1/2-year battle with ALS (amyotrophic ...latimes

Mother of missing 3-year-old took him to man for ‘disciplinary reasons,’ officials say: Elijah’s mom, Katrina Baur, was arrested and faces a charge of party to a crime of child neglect, according to the Herald Times Reporter. Authorities said she sent her son with a man named Jesse Vang, ...news.yahoo