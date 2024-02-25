The Last Of Us | Pedro Pascal aggiorna sulla seconda stagione | Le riprese stanno andando alla grande

The Last Of Us, Pedro Pascal aggiorna sulla seconda stagione: "Le riprese stanno andando alla grande" (Di domenica 25 febbraio 2024) La star di The Last Of Us, Pedro Pascal, aggiorna i fan sulle riprese della seconda stagione dopo la vittoria ai SAG Awards. Lo scorso fine settimana, Pedro Pascal ha vinto il premio di miglior attore televisivo dell'anno ai People's Choice Awards per il suo ruolo di Joel in The Last of Us della HBO. Sei giorni dopo si è aggiudicato il SAG Award come miglior attore in una serie drammatica, il suo primo riconoscimento importante nel settore. Per i SAG Awards, che si sono tenuti a Los Angeles, Pascal è arrivato da Vancouver, dove la seconda stagione di The Last of Us è in produzione dal 12 febbraio. Durante la cerimonia, Pascal ha parlato ...
