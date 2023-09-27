Game System Trailer di NARUTO x BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM ...I K-Pop NewJeans suonano l'inno per il Campionato Mondiale 2023 di ...Raccontastorie FABA per HalloweenFabrizio Corona: Intervista Esclusiva a Belve - Amore, Carriera e ...Video Victor Osimhen: Dal Trionfo allo Scontro - Le Tensioni si ...Fashion Week Milano 2023: Paola Di Benedetto al Centro dell'AttualitàIncidente Lavorativo a Nocera Inferiore: Operaio 43enne Schiacciato ...Date di Pagamento Pensioni Ottobre 2023: Calendario Completo per INPS ...Schianto Mortale sulla Cassino-Sora: Tre VittimeArrestato Infermiere per Abusi Sessuali su Pazienti Oncologici a ...Ultime Blog

EWII | a leading energy and utility provider in Denmark | selects Agillic to level up the customer journey with more proactive and personalised communication across the EWII Group

EWII leading

EWII, a leading energy and utility provider in Denmark, selects Agillic to level up the customer journey with more proactive and personalised communication across the EWII Group (Di mercoledì 27 settembre 2023) with a commitment to customer satisfaction and sustainability, EWII is a pioneer in delivering exceptional utility services. As part of its implementation of new customer-facing digital initiatives and a commitment to the overall customer experience, EWII has selected Agillic to level up the customer journey with more proactive and personalised communicationEWII's ongoing endeavour to provide its customers with a seamless and personalised digital journey prompted the search for an ...
