Majority of travellers demand insurance that is embedded | event-driven and digital according to Companjon' s latest consumer report

Majority of travellers demand insurance that is embedded, event-driven and digital according to Companjon's latest consumer report (Di giovedì 15 dicembre 2022) - The Pan-European insurtech company that specialises in delivering fully digital experiences from embedded insurance, conducted its fourth extensive survey across the EU and UK. Top performing products include Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR), Luggage Loss and Delay insurance. DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Companjon, a leading European tech business specializing in developing and underwriting embedded insurance, today announced the key findings from its fourth extensive consumer report on insurance and the travel industry. The report uncovers evolving consumer behaviours and demands toward embedded insurance when ...
Expert Travel Tips for a Healthy and Safe Holiday Season From International SOS

However, it is not just COVID - 19 that travellers need to be aware of, as cases of flu and RSV (... headquartered in London & Singapore, is trusted by 9,500 organisations, including the majority of ...

Inmarsat: Air Passengers' Confidence Eight Times Higher Than a Year Ago, 83% Worldwide Now Happy to Fly

Niels Steenstrup, President of Inmarsat Aviation, said "It's fantastic to see so many travellers ... The fact that the overwhelming majority of passengers now use their own devices onboard " and so many ... Terremoto Puglia, scossa magnitudo 3.2 davanti costa Gargano  Lifestyleblog

Travel Insurance Represents Massive Opportunities for Insurtech as The World Reopens

There are opportunities for insurtech companies to offer travel coverage even more so in the post-covid world.

