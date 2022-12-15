Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 15 dicembre 2022) - The Pan-European insurtech companyspecialises in delivering fullyexperiences from, conducted its fourth extensive survey across the EU and UK. Top performing products include Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR), Luggage Loss and Delay. DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a leading European tech business specializing in developing and underwriting, today announced the key findings from its fourth extensiveonand the travel industry. Theuncovers evolvingbehaviours ands towardwhen ...