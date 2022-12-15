CES 2023: in anteprima tutte le novità di XGIMIXiaomi detiene più di 29.000 brevetti a livello globaleHogwarts Legacy: nuovo gameplay mostra open world, combat system e ...MultiVersus: arriva il Black Adam Dwayne Johnson e una nuova mappa a ...Private Division festeggia il 5° anniversario e annuncia la ...Polaroid le idee regalo perfette per NataleDead Space - i programmatori di parlano di un'atmosfera terrificanteHunt: Showdown - Arriva il nuovo evento live “Devil's Moon”Overwatch 2 - festività, amicizia e un Magico InvernoGTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars ora disponibileUltime Blog

Accor' s list of top 2023 hotel openings

Accor list
Accor's list of top 2023 hotel openings (Di giovedì 15 dicembre 2022) A SNAPSHOT OF "COMING SOON" PROPERTIES FROM THE WORLD'S MOST DIVERSE PORTFOLIO OF HOSPITALITY BRANDS PARIS, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/

As buzz and anticipation builds around 2023 travel planning, Accor is pleased to reveal a short list of highly anticipated properties to open next year. From city breaks to beach getaways, from eco-minded or budget-friendly hotels to ultra-luxurious hideaways, these are the gorgeous and adventurous new destinations that guests and world travelers will be eager to see…and be seen among. No TikTok or Instagram filters required! Accor is a global leader in luxury, having curated one of the most extraordinary luxury portfolios in the world. Accor's luxury brands are known not only for their gracious, caring, and bespoke hospitality, but also for their ...
Accor leans into luxury and North American expansion

A Paris-based hotel giant is setting itself up for a luxury takeover in North America. Accor, the owner of 40 hotel brands that range from the affordable Ibis all the way up to the ultraluxurious ...
