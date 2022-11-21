The North Sea | su Prime Video in streaming da oggi

Leggi su movieplayer

(Di lunedì 21 novembre 2022) TheSea, il disaster movie di John Andreas Andersen, sbarca su Amazonina partire da21 novembre 2022 per tutti gli utenti abbonati. TheSea, il disaster movie di John Andreas Andersen, sbarca su Amazonina partire da21 novembre 2022 per tutti gli utenti abbonati al servizio. La sinossi ufficiale del film ci riporta alla Vigilia di Natale del 1969, quando il governo norvegese annuncia qualcosa che cambierà per sempre la Norvegia: la costruzione di una delle più grandi piattaforme petrolifere offshore del mondo. Ekofisk diventa così l'inizio di un'avventura finanziaria senza precedenti. Dopo cinquant'anni anni di estrazioni petrolifere e molti traguardi ...