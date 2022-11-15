Tianlong Showcases Innovative Smart PCR Lab Solution at Medica 2022 (Di martedì 15 novembre 2022) XI'AN, CHINA, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/
From November 14 to 17, Tianlong's newly-launched Smart PCR lab Solution will showcase at Medica 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. The Innovative Smart PCR lab Solution from Tianlong can maximize resources by making the best use of people, space, and equipment, and empower the PCR laboratory with high productivity and high efficiency. How can we empower PCR lab? Different from traditional PCR laboratories relying on manual and paper-based recording, Tianlong Smart lab system can keep track of all the samples, and monitor the experiment status in real time, thus realizing rapid traceability of abnormal test results. Professionals have an ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Tianlong Showcases Innovative Smart PCR Lab Solution at Medica 2022 From November 14 to 17, Tianlong's newly-launched smart PCR lab ...
