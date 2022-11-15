TDK' s new robust and accurate Industrial motion sensors bring fault tolerance and software synergy to high performance navigation applications

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 15 novembre 2022) MEMSSAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) extends the Smart™ line ofandand announces the availability of InvenSense IIM-46234 and IIM-46230 new-tolerant inertial measurement units (IMU) targeted atthat require, stable, and best-in-class bias instability at an affordable price. IIM-46234 and IIM-46230 are modules that include multiple 6-axis, each of which can measure three dimensions of linear acceleration and three dimensions of rotational rate. The calibration of these devices over the full temperature range (-40 ...