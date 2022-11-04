Ghostrunner 2 - Svelate la prime immagini della concept artGODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE ora disponibile per i dispositivi mobileLEGO Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker Galactic EditionGTA Online - i membri di GTA+ ricevono gratis il Buckingham ...GTA Online: l'evento dei ColpiCome investire nel solare : affittare o vendere terreni per il ...Marvel's Iron Man in arrivo su Quest 2 e Quest ProYu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI - Le Magnifiche Esperte ...Black Adam si unisce al roster di MultiVersusBLOOD BOWL 3: DISPONIBILE A FEBBRAIO 2023Ultime Blog

WOO Network joins FinTech Poland Ecosystem

WOO Network
WOO Network joins FinTech Poland Ecosystem (Di venerdì 4 novembre 2022) WARSAW, Poland, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Recognizing the role of Poland in the wider advancement and innovation of digital assets in the European Union, WOO Network has joined FinTech Poland Ecosystem aimed at sharing key insights into the innovative, secure, and responsible crypto assets market in the country. Poland has recently seen an increase in the number of people who have crypto wallets as many businesses start to accept cryptocurrency as payment. The country is in the top ten countries in Europe in terms of the percentage of the population with crypto wallets. More than one million people or 2.8% of Polish have crypto wallets. "The Ecosystem here is very proactive in helping to develop the crypto Ecosystem and web3 in ...
WOO Network joins FinTech Poland Ecosystem

"The ecosystem here is very proactive in helping to develop the crypto ecosystem and web3 in general and we'd like to be part of those discussions, especially in pushing for responsible fintech," said ...
