GoCardless launches Protect+ to help businesses fight fraud and retain revenue (Di lunedì 24 ottobre 2022) The introduction of its second 'payment intelligence' product comes as merchants facing economic headwinds look for ways to address lost revenue LONDON, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
GoCardless, a global leader in bank payment solutions, has launched Protect+, an end-to-end fraud prevention solution that detects fraudulent activity and protects merchants from potential losses through enhanced payer verification, 24/7 fraud monitoring and chargeback challenges. With Protect+, merchants will be able to improve their overall percentage of successful payments, significantly reduce the costs associated with managing payer fraud, and protect both their revenue and reputation. With 54% of businesses globally citing ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
GoCardless, a global leader in bank payment solutions, has launched Protect+, an end-to-end fraud prevention solution that detects fraudulent activity and protects merchants from potential losses through enhanced payer verification, 24/7 fraud monitoring and chargeback challenges. With Protect+, merchants will be able to improve their overall percentage of successful payments, significantly reduce the costs associated with managing payer fraud, and protect both their revenue and reputation. With 54% of businesses globally citing ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
GoCardless launches Protect+ to help businesses fight fraud and retain revenueThe introduction of its second 'payment intelligence' product comes as merchants facing economic headwinds look for ways to address lost revenue ...
GoCardless launchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : GoCardless launches