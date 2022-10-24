STEELRISING: NUOVO DLC I SEGRETI DI CAGLIOSTROULTIMO ATTO PER IL RED BULL CAMPUS CLUTCHOlliOlli World - uscita ultimo DLC Finding the FlowzoneGhostbusters Spirits Unleashed RecensioneGli Indie al Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2022Gotham Knights disponibileKerbal Space Program 2 uscirà in accesso anticipato a febbraio 2023Derwin James e Patrick Beverley si affrontano con Daniel Ricciardo in ...Fallout - Concorso cosplay a Lucca Comics & GamesResident Evil Showcase - nuovi dettagli su Resident Evil 4 e Village Ultime Blog

GoCardless launches Protect+ to help businesses fight fraud and retain revenue (Di lunedì 24 ottobre 2022) The introduction of its second 'payment intelligence' product comes as merchants facing economic headwinds look for ways to address lost revenue LONDON, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/

GoCardless, a global leader in bank payment solutions, has launched Protect+, an end-to-end fraud prevention solution that detects fraudulent activity and protects merchants from potential losses through enhanced payer verification, 24/7 fraud monitoring and chargeback challenges. With Protect+, merchants will be able to improve their overall percentage of successful payments, significantly reduce the costs associated with managing payer fraud, and protect both their revenue and reputation. With 54% of businesses globally citing ...
The introduction of its second 'payment intelligence' product comes as merchants facing economic headwinds look for ways to address lost revenue ...
