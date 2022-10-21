CGTN: High-quality development is priority of Chinese modernization (Di venerdì 21 ottobre 2022) BEIJING, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
China will first and foremost pursue High-quality development to build Chinese modernization, and its economy is expected to gain new strong growth impetus from the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), according to the CPC congress. Some Western media outlets have made false accusations against the Chinese economy, from running reports about foreign capital leaving China, claiming that the country's economic growth slowed sharply, to blaming it for rattling the global supply chain. The reality is that the Chinese economy has transformed from quantitative to qualitative growth. It has seen a historic rise in economic strength and made great contributions to the world economy. It will be devoted to building ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CGTN: China emphasizes education, sci - tech, talent in modernization drive... an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering and a delegate to the congress, told CGTN. Education in China at all levels has approached or exceeded the average level of middle - and high - ...
CGTN: 20th CPC National Congress: Past decade sees success of the CPC's ethnic policies... promoting high - quality development, furthering the implementation of major national development ... https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 10 - 18/CPC - congress - Past - decade - sees - success - of - CPC ...
India High-Capacity Inverter Market Report to 2030 - Rising Renewable Power Generation is Driving GrowthThe "India High-Capacity Inverter Market Size and Share Analysis by Wave, Phase, Operational Mode, Sales Channel, End-use, Application - Industry Development and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has ...
KBRA Releases Research Private Credit: 12% Is Not Affordable for Many BorrowersKBRA releases research that examines the $1.2 trillion private credit industry is likely entering the most significant period of credit stress it has experienced since becoming such an integral part ...
