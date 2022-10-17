Pro-Ject presenta la linea Colourful Audio SystemLUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2022 PRESENTA: ‘COMMUNITYVERSE’In the NVIDIA Studio: lavora con tutta la potenza della nuova 4090BLACK ADAM - TUTTI I GADGET ELETTRIZZANTI!Covid-19 : Troppi saturimetri e si rischia di riaffollare gli ospedaliGuerra in Ucraina : ultime notizie, il foreign fighter italiano di 28 ...Iran : 8 vittime nel carcere di EvinLa controversia tra Adriana Volpe e Roberto Parli Oregon : Misteriosa creatura marina trovata morta in spiaggiaScomparsi dopo la gita in bici : Quattro amici trovati morti nel fiumeUltime Blog

Inclusive Mobility Services Solution AutoCrypt EQ Wins Ride Hailing Innovation of the Year at 2022 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards

Inclusive Mobility
Inclusive Mobility Services Solution AutoCrypt EQ Wins "Ride Hailing Innovation of the Year" at 2022 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards (Di lunedì 17 ottobre 2022) - SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 AutoCrypt, a world-leading provider of cutting-edge automotive cybersecurity and Mobility Solutions, draws industry recognition for its Inclusive Mobility Services SolutionAutoCrypt EQ – as it was announced as "Ride Hailing Innovation of the Year" at the 2022 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards, held by AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization specializing in the automotive tech industry. In both 2020 and 2021, AutoCrypt was AutoTech ...
