Advent International and Wilbur-Ellis announce the merger of their life sciences and specialty chemicals solutions businesses to form a leading global value-add distribution platform with unique positions in high-growth regions and combined sales of around EUR 3 billion

Advent International and Wilbur-Ellis announce the merger of their life sciences and specialty chemicals solutions businesses to form a leading global value-add distribution platform with unique positions in high-growth regions and combined sales of around EUR 3 billion (Di venerdì 14 ottobre 2022) ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Advent International ("Advent"), one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors with a well-established track record in chemicals, and Wilbur-Ellis, one of the largest family-owned companies in the world, today announced that they have reached an agreement to merge their life sciences and specialty chemicals solutions businesses, Caldic B.V. ("Caldic") and Connell, to create a global leader in its sector.  Caldic, a global provider of specialty ingredients and ...
