Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 13 ottobre 2022) CHONGQING, China, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/A news report from iChongqing: Chinese people have determined that anly friendly civilization is necessary to build a high-quality life and enjoy further development since the Yangtze River Economic Belt accounts for half of the Chinese population and economic output. Chongqing was named one of "the most polluted cities on the planet" by BBC years ago. It is part of the headwater'sbarrier of the Yangtze River, meaning the environmental restoration outweighs everything. Take Guangyang Island for an example. Before 2016, a real estate project involving over 3 million square meters of land was once planned for it, threatening the natural landscape with devastation. The project was decisively stopped by Chongqing Municipal Government in 2017 and replaced with a transformative scenic ...