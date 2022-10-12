Dune: Part II arriverà al cinema il 3 novembre 2023 (Di mercoledì 12 ottobre 2022) In mezzo ai tanti spostamenti dei vari cinecomics il seguito del colossal di Denis Villeneuve arriverà con qualche settimana d'anticipoLeggi su wired
Dune: Part 2, Warner Bros anticipa la data di uscitaDune: Part 2 arriverà due settimane prima del previsto nelle sale: Warner Bros ha annunciato che la nuova data di uscita è il 3 novembre 2023. Inizialmente la distribuzione era stata fissata per il 17 ...
Golden Joystick Awards 2022: tutte le nomination, chi vincerà il GOTY...Game of the Year Gran Turismo 7 Horizon Forbidden West Stray Elden Ring The Last Of Us Part I Sifu ...Tribute Games Miglior lancio in accesso anticipato Disney Dreamlight Valley Slime Rancher 2 Dune: ... Dune: Part 2, Warner Bros anticipa la data di uscita Movieplayer.it
‘Dune: Part Two’ to Hit Theaters Two Weeks Early in November 2023The first Dune performed well at the box office, considering it faced the COVID-19 crisis and hit theaters and HBO Max day-and-date in October 2021. The sci-pic grossed north of $400 million globally ...
'Dune: Part 2': movie release moved to an earlier dateDune: Part 2 will be releasing on an earlier date than expected, reported Variety. The movie is the sequel to 2021’s Dune, which adapted the first half of Frank Herbert’s ...
Dune PartSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Dune Part