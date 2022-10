On World Mental Health Day | NCCN Announces Free Updated Distress Screening Tool | Available in More Than 70 Languages

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 10 ottobre 2022) The National Comprehensive Cancer Network'sThermometer helps people with cancerwide receive better care by empowering discussion and recommending best practices for managing psychological wellness. PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (®) today announced anThermometer,in70, to help people around theidentify and address psychosocial stressors that may raise challenges when coping with having cancer, its symptoms, or treatment. The announcement comes onDay, an international day for raising ...