Viktoria Plzen Inter 0-2 | primi tre europei per i nerazzurri

Viktoria Plzen
Viktoria Plzen Inter 0-2: primi tre europei per i nerazzurri (Di martedì 13 settembre 2022) Alla Doosan Arena, Viktoria Plzen e Inter si sfidano per la seconda giornata di Champions League: sintesi, tabellino, risultato, moviola e cronaca live Alla Doosan Arena, la sfida tra Viktoria Plzen e Inter valida per la seconda giornata della Champions League 2022-23. CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE Sintesi Viktoria Plzen Inter 0-2 MOVIOLA Fischio d’inizio – Si parte! 7? Gestione Inter – La squadra di Inzaghi gira palla per sfondare il muro della formazione ceca. 14? Punizione Inter – Batte Brozovic che sbatte sulla barriera. Calcio di punizione fischiato in seguito al fallo su Dumfries. 16? Occasione Inter – Corner nerazzurro: cross sul secondo palo per il colpo di ...
Marotta e la vendita dell'Inter: 'Ecco quello che so...'

Beppe Marotta, a.d. dell'Inter, ha parlato anche della situazione societaria nei minuti precedenti la gara col Viktoria Plzen. "Le voci sulla proprietà Come area tecnica siamo concentrati sul lavoro, quel che avviene sopra le nostre teste sono situazioni che sono in ballo da due anni, la decisione sarà quello ...

Champions: in campo Viktoria Plzen - Inter 0 - 2 LIVE

In campo Viktoria Plzen - Inter 0 - 2 DIRETTA e Sporting - Tottenham 0 - 0 DIRETTA   GOL! Viktoria Plzen - INTER 0 - 2 al 70'! Rete di Dumfries. GOL! Viktoria Plzen - INTER 0 - 1 al 20'! Rete di Edin Deko. ...
LIVE - Viktoria Plzen-Inter 0-2, 84': debutto in Champions League per Asllani, gli lascia il campo Brozovic

VIKTORIA PLZEN-INTER 0-2 (20' Dzeko, 70' Dumfries) DI SEGUITO LA DIRETTA TESTUALE DI VIKTORIA PLZEN-INTER 84' - Prima vetrina europea per Asllani, che rileva Brozovic.

LIVE - Viktoria Plzen-Inter 0-2, 80': rush finale alla Doosan Arena, Onana si guadagna la serata

VIKTORIA PLZEN-INTER 0-2 (20' Dzeko, 70' Dumfries) DI SEGUITO LA DIRETTA TESTUALE DI VIKTORIA PLZEN-INTER 81' - Testardamente, il Viktoria cerca la rete: Dumfries si immola ...
