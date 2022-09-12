Drone Show Lights Up Ningbo's Night Sky as Holiday Messages Arrive from Across the World (Di lunedì 12 settembre 2022) - Ningbo, China, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
A report from NBGD: On the evening of September 9, the Drone Show "Ningbo Lanterns Spreading Best Wishes Across the World" was performed at Ningbo's Laowaitan riverfront area. The event was jointly organized by the Publicity Department of the CPC Ningbo Municipal Committee, the Ningbo Radio and Television Group, and Jiangbei District. 630 Drones Perform Spectacular Light Show at Ningbo's Riverfront Over the Night sky of Laowaitan, 630 low-flying Drones formed one image after another in a spectacular merge of modern technology and traditional culture. "Happy Mid-Autumn Festival" in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
maponi : RT @maponi: La #geometria della grande #Piramide di #Giza, scopriamo il vertice #quadrangolare, grazie ad altri occhi (drone), del #fotogra… -
#UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Kharkiv, Ukrainians advance 20km. Kherson: Sorbi, Italian journalist saved by RussiansFor this event, Kiev had to show at least some success in order to prove the effectiveness of the ... An observer was arrested in Energodar, who was aiming a Ukrainian Armed Forces kamikaze drone at the ...
Beluga il drone salvavita rappresenterà l'Italia al Farnborough International Air Show DronEzine.it
Il drone NASA Ingenuity ha completato con successo il 31° volo su MarteIl drone marziano NASA Ingenuity ha completato con successo il 31° volo sul Pianeta Rosso riuscendo così non solo a superare il rigido inverno ma anche a dimostrare che è ancora in grado di volare (sp ...
Il video (premiato) girato con un drone: ecco Roma in tutto il suo splendoreIl Drone Photo Awards 2022 è il più importante concorso al mondo dedicato alla fotografia aerea. Decine di migliaia sono state le immagini inviate da fotografi per le nove categorie del concorso. Nell ...
