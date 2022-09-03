Milan-Inter 3-2: un super Leao e Giroud regalano il derby a Pioli (Di sabato 3 settembre 2022) Chissà se Gerry Cardinale, presente in tribuna, avrà modo adesso di accelerare il rinnovo di Rafael Leao, convinto che uno così non può restare in una squadra come il...Leggi su ilmattino
sportface2016 : +++#Uefa, arrivano le sanzioni: 3 anni di settlement agreement per #Juventus e #Milan, 4 per #Inter e #Roma che avr… - sportface2016 : +++#Uefa, le multe per le quattro squadre italiane: #Milan 2 milioni (15 se non rientrerà nei 3 anni), #Juventus 3.… - Gazzetta_it : È di nuovo Derby: Milan e Inter pronte a scrivere un nuovo capitolo di una storia dal fascino intramontabile. Chi l… - NeroAzzurro20 : @inter che altro cazzo deve succedere perché capiate che giochiamo senza portiere da 3 anni? le avete viste le pa… - RMcM86 : @maumou72 Considera che ci sono Juve, Roma, Milan, Napoli e Inter a giocarsi i 4 posti. Una squadra senza alcun sen… -
Diretta/ Milan Inter (risultato 3 - 2) streaming video tv: Dzeko riapre il derby!DIRETTA MILAN INTER (RISULTATO FINALE 3 - 2): DZEKO RIAPRE IL DERBY! Derby infinito tra Milan e Inter ! I rossoneri vanno a segno per la terza volta al 60' ancora con Leão che fa doppietta sulla sponda di ...
In campo Milan - Inter 3 - 2 LIVEIn campo Milan - Inter 3 - 2 DIRETTA I GOL GOL! Milan - INTER 3 - 2 al 67'! Rete di Dzeko. Cross di Darmian, Dzeko anticipa Tomori e insacca di sinistro da posizione ravvicinata (palo - rete). GOL! MILAN - ...
- Milan-Inter, il risultato in diretta LIVE Sky Sport
- Milan - Inter live: Calcio - Serie A Eurosport IT
- LIVE Milan-Inter 3-2, Serie A calcio in DIRETTA: i rossoneri conquistano il derby con un super Leao. Pagelle e highlights OA Sport
- Milan-Inter 3-2: doppietta di Leao e gol di Giroud, Brozovic e Dzeko non bastano Corriere della Sera
- Milan-Inter 3-2, gol di Brozovic, Leao (2), Giroud e Dzeko | Risultato finale La Gazzetta dello Sport
Milan-Inter, Calabria non ci sta: “Questa cosa non deve più accadere”Finisce un primo tempo spettacolare tra Milan ed Inter. Alla rete di Brozovic al minuto 21 ha subito risposto Rafael Leao che, al 28' della prima frazione ...
Derby Milan-Inter 3-2, Dzeko riapre la contesaDerby anche in diretta streaming sempre su Dazn e live testuale su Gazzetta.it Dove vederla. Milan-Inter verrà trasmessa in diretta e in esclusiva su Dazn, visibile tramite smart tv compatibile… Leggi ...
Milan InterSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Milan Inter