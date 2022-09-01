Southampton: Oriol Romeu torna in Spagna (Di giovedì 1 settembre 2022) Il centrocampista catalano Oriol Romeu lascia il Southampton e torna in Spagna: firma un triennale con il Girona.Leggi su calciomercato
Che Adams e il gran tiro di Romeu: la sintesi di Southampton - Norwich 2 - 0Gli highlights della vittoria per 2 - 0 del Southampton sul Norwich nella 27esima giornata di Premier League: gol di Che Adams e Oriol Romeu. Southampton: Oriol Romeu torna in Spagna | Mercato | Calciomercato.com Calciomercato.com
Cody Gakpo disappoints Leeds, Arsenal deal agreed - Southampton's dream transfer deadline dayIt is transfer deadline day and Hampshire Live looks at what the ideal scenario would be for Southampton as Ralph Hasenhuttl looks to try and strengthen his Saints squad ...
What to expect from every Premier League club in the transfer window todayHere’s what to expect from every Premier League club on what promises to be a typically busy transfer deadline day ...
Southampton OriolSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Southampton Oriol