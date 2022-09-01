Sondaggio Ipsos : Terzo Polo supera Forza ItaliaNdrangheta :maxi-blitz a Cosenza con 190 arresti Foro Festival 2022 a Carmagnola: Haiducii e la famiglia di Mania 90 ...Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL disponibileIFA 2022: Nilox presenta le sue novità CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS: DATA E TRAILERTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection disponibileBATTLEFIELD 2042 STAGIONE 2: MAESTRIA DELLE ARMI DISPONIBILEThe Sims 4 svela il Kit Primi Passi e il Kit Desert LuxeAssicurazioni auto in Italia: crescono i costiUltime Blog

Southampton | Oriol Romeu torna in Spagna

Southampton Oriol
Southampton: Oriol Romeu torna in Spagna (Di giovedì 1 settembre 2022) Il centrocampista catalano Oriol Romeu lascia il Southampton e torna in Spagna: firma un triennale con il Girona.
