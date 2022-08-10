Yellow ai announces the launch of its proprietary DynamicNLP™ | a first in the enterprise Conversational AI space

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 10 agosto 2022) Powered by zero-shot learning,.ai'senables zero training of NLP models, go-live within minutes; while delivering over 97% intent accuracy SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/.ai, a leading-gradeAI platform trusted by 1000+s globally, today announced theof its, ain theAIto enables to go-live within minutes with lower operational costs and an intent accuracy of over 97%. According to the future ofAI from Deloitte, training AI agents with manual methods can take as ...