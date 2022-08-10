I Macko trionfano nella finale del PG Nationals Summer Split 2022ROLLERDROME: due nuovi videoUDYR, l'eremita spirituale, rinasce nella patch 12.16Apex Legends: Caccia Ora DisponibileTrust - proposte per lo Smart working e connessione sicuraLG TONE FREE MIGLIORANO LA QUALITÀ DELL’AUDIO E MOLTO ALTRONovità per DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ e Guilty Gear -Strive-Soccorre una ragazza incinta : la giovane mamma decide di chiamare il ...I fratelli Bianchi in carcere per omicidio Willy Monteiro : ...Sony integra una tecnologia anti-contraffazione nelle fotocamereUltime Blog

Yellow.ai announces the launch of its proprietary DynamicNLP™, a first in the enterprise Conversational AI space (Di mercoledì 10 agosto 2022) Powered by zero-shot learning, Yellow.ai's DynamicNLP™ enables zero training of NLP models, go-live within minutes; while delivering over 97% intent accuracy SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Yellow.ai, a leading enterprise-grade Conversational AI platform trusted by 1000+ enterprises globally, today announced the launch of its proprietary DynamicNLP™, a first in the enterprise Conversational AI space to enable enterprises to go-live within minutes with lower operational costs and an intent accuracy of over 97%. According to the future of Conversational AI from Deloitte, training AI agents with manual methods can take as ...
