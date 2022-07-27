Come fare per migliorare le proprie vendite e avere un'attività di ... Kone XP Air, nuovo mouse gaming con tecnologia Stellar WirelessNintendo fa tappa ad Aquafan con i migliori videogame dell'estateBlooming of Matricaria, il DLC 2 di SWORD ART ONLINE ALICIZATION ...Aurora Collection di Logitech G - una nuova era del Gaming È in arrivo Z9K, il nuovo TV Mini LED 8K di SonyKingston svela i dispositivi che non possono mancare per agostoQuali sono i principali metodi di pagamento?Mantova : Trovata morta dopo un mese, il suo cane in fin di vitaKids Collection di Celly: nuova linea per i più piccoliUltime Blog

Buddhist Leader Calls on States to Commit to No First Use of Nuclear Weapons in Advance of NPT Meeting

Buddhist Leader
TOKYO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 26, ahead of the Tenth NPT (Treaty on the ...

Buddhist Leader Calls on States to Commit to "No First Use" of Nuclear Weapons in Advance of NPT Meeting (Di mercoledì 27 luglio 2022) TOKYO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/

On July 26, ahead of the Tenth NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons) Review Conference that opens on August 1 at UN Headquarters in New York, Soka Gakkai International (SGI) President Daisaku Ikeda called on the five Nuclear-weapon States to declare that they will never be the First to use Nuclear Weapons in a conflict: the principle of "No First Use." Today the risk that Nuclear Weapons will be used is at its highest level since the Cold War. Ikeda, a passionate campaigner for Nuclear abolition for over 60 years, urges the five Nuclear-weapon States under the NPT

the United States, Russia, the ...
