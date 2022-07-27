Buddhist Leader Calls on States to Commit to "No First Use" of Nuclear Weapons in Advance of NPT Meeting (Di mercoledì 27 luglio 2022) TOKYO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On July 26, ahead of the Tenth NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons) Review Conference that opens on August 1 at UN Headquarters in New York, Soka Gakkai International (SGI) President Daisaku Ikeda called on the five Nuclear-weapon States to declare that they will never be the First to use Nuclear Weapons in a conflict: the principle of "No First Use." Today the risk that Nuclear Weapons will be used is at its highest level since the Cold War. Ikeda, a passionate campaigner for Nuclear abolition for over 60 years, urges the five Nuclear-weapon States under the NPT
the United States, Russia, the
