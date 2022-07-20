Supernal and Electric Power Systems Partner to Advance eVTOL Battery Capabilities (Di mercoledì 20 luglio 2022) First vehicle Partnership for Supernal underscores strategic importance of accelerating Battery technology WASHINGTON and FARNBOROUGH, U.K., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Supernal and Electric Power Systems, Inc. (EP Systems) today announced a Partnership to accelerate development and production of safe, lighter-weight and certifiable eVTOL vehicle batteries. The emerging industry leaders formalized their agreement during a ceremony held at the Farnborough International Airshow, resulting in the first vehicle Partnership for Supernal. The Partnership aim is to enable the introduction of commercial eVTOL vehicle flights and support increasing
megamodo : Supernal di Hyundai Motor Group ha presentato al Farnborough International Airshow il suo primo concept di abitacol… -
Hyundai e Rolls - Royce, accordo per conquistare i cieli - FormulaPassion.itLa unit Supernal di Hyundai Motor Group, con sede negli Stati Uniti, punta a iniziare i servizi commerciali delle attività UAM negli Stati Uniti nel 2028, mentre Hyundai Motor Group prevede di ...
Rolls - Royce e Hyundai insieme per le celle combustibile a idrogenoLa unit Supernal di Hhyundai Motor Group, con sede negli Stati Uniti, punta a iniziare i servizi commerciali delle attività UAM el 2028, mentre Hyundai Motor Group prevede di lanciare i servizi RAM ... Il concept dell'abitacolo del veicolo eVTOL di Supernal Sportiamoci
