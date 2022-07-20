Supernal and Electric Power Systems Partner to Advance eVTOL Battery Capabilities

Leggi su iltempo

(Di mercoledì 20 luglio 2022) First vehicleship forunderscores strategic importance of acceleratingtechnology WASHINGTON and FARNBOROUGH, U.K., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/and, Inc. (EP) today announced aship to accelerate development and production of safe, lighter-weight and certifiablevehicle batteries. The emerging industry leaders formalized their agreement during a ceremony held at the Farnborough International Airshow, resulting in the first vehicleship for. Theship aim is to enable the introduction of commercialvehicle flights and support increasing ...