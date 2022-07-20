Le stampanti 3D Formlabs permettono ad Hasbro di realizzare Action ...Cambio della classe di Diablo Immortal e nuove funzioni in arrivoApex Legends lancia l'evento Gaiden con un nuovo trailer dell'animeXenoblade Chronicles 3 in arrivo su Nintendo SwitchDestiny 2 - Il Solstizio degli EroiMilan Games Week & Cartoomics 2022 supporta gli sviluppatori ...eSports WRC World Final: la finale si svolgerà a settembre ad AteneIran : spara con il fucile per festeggiare un matrimonio e uccide la ...Microsoft nuova Xbox Series S All-digital Sconto e OffertaHP - PC portatile RAM 8GB DDR4Display 15,6 Full HD Sconto e OffertaUltime Blog

Supernal and Electric Power Systems Partner to Advance eVTOL Battery Capabilities

Supernal and
First vehicle Partnership for Supernal underscores strategic importance of accelerating Battery ...

Supernal and Electric Power Systems Partner to Advance eVTOL Battery Capabilities (Di mercoledì 20 luglio 2022) First vehicle Partnership for Supernal underscores strategic importance of accelerating Battery technology WASHINGTON and FARNBOROUGH, U.K., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Supernal and Electric Power Systems, Inc. (EP Systems) today announced a Partnership to accelerate development and production of safe, lighter-weight and certifiable eVTOL vehicle batteries. The emerging industry leaders formalized their agreement during a ceremony held at the Farnborough International Airshow, resulting in the first vehicle Partnership for Supernal. The Partnership aim is to enable the introduction of commercial eVTOL vehicle flights and support increasing ...
Hyundai e Rolls - Royce, accordo per conquistare i cieli - FormulaPassion.it

La unit Supernal di Hyundai Motor Group, con sede negli Stati Uniti, punta a iniziare i servizi commerciali delle attività UAM negli Stati Uniti nel 2028, mentre Hyundai Motor Group prevede di ...

Rolls - Royce e Hyundai insieme per le celle combustibile a idrogeno

La unit Supernal di Hhyundai Motor Group, con sede negli Stati Uniti, punta a iniziare i servizi commerciali delle attività UAM el 2028, mentre Hyundai Motor Group prevede di lanciare i servizi RAM ... Il concept dell'abitacolo del veicolo eVTOL di Supernal  Sportiamoci

Supernal and Electric Power Systems Partner to Advance eVTOL Battery Capabilities

First vehicle partnership for Supernal underscores strategic importance of accelerating battery technology WASHINGTON and FARNBOROUGH, U.K., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supernal and Electric Power ...

