Zymo Research' s DNA RNA Shield™ Inactivates Monkeypox for the Collection and Transportation of Samples

Zymo Research Corp., in collaboration with the Institute of Virology, University Medical Center Freiburg, Germany, demonstrated data showing their DNA/RNA Shield™ Inactivating Transport Medium (ITM) completely inactivated recent Monkeypox virus isolates. This data comes at a critical time as Monkeypox cases continue to climb worldwide and scientists are seeking methods to safely collect and transport Samples without compromising the genetic integrity. Monkeypox testing is primarily performed via PCR from a swabbed lesion. The DNA/RNA Shield™ product line includes sample Collection, preservation, and Transportation devices for specimens used in Research
IRVINE, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Zymo Research and Star Array today announced Zymo Research's strategic investment to acquire an interest in Star Array, a privately owned, biomedical technology company based in Singapore.
