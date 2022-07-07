Ricerca dispersi Marmolada : in campo specialistiAlluvioni Australia : evacuate 60 mila personeGod of War Ragnarök verrà lanciato l'11.09.2022.Nintendo Switch – Modello OLED edizione speciale Splatoon 3Italian Video Game Awards 2022: ecco i vincitori Hisense presenta la nuova gamma TV 2022Cellularline lancia il sistema di ricarica 3 in 1 per dispositivi ...Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed - Co-Op TrailerKingston rilascia la chiavetta USB IronKey Locker+ 50Presentato ‘Xiaomi Planet’, il mondo virtuale dedicato alla formazioneUltime Blog

Watchfrog Laboratory validates a new method to identify endocrine disruptors

EVRY, France, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The member countries of the Organisation for Economic ...

Watchfrog Laboratory validates a new method to identify endocrine disruptors

The member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) have adopted a new test method, Test Guideline n°251 (TG n°251), which contributes to testing strategies for identifying endocrine disrupting chemicals. The RADAR assay TG n°251 (Rapid Androgen Disruption Activity Reporter) contributes to the goal of identifying chemicals which could disrupt signaling by androgenic hormones. Androgens are steroid hormones that are essential for the development of male characteristics, they are also synthesised by women to produce estrogen and participate in many functions for men and women. Disrupting this hormonal balance could lead to infertility, developmental disorders, disrupted menstrual cycle and even tumors. This method, invented ...
