Artmarket.com: the Artprice 100© index up +36% in 2021 (Di mercoledì 6 luglio 2022) PARIS, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Art is now widely considered an alternative investment that not only offers high returns but also a relatively low correlation to other financial assets. Investing in the greatest artists (such as Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet, or Georgia O'Keeffe) can therefore be a matter of personal satisfaction and financial advantage – as long as we take into consideration certain art market specificities such as the timeframes for selling unique works and the considerable associated costs. Thierry Ehrmann, CEO, and Founder of Artmarket.com: "We are very proud to have played a leading role for 25 years, with Artprice, in the process of democratizing the art market. Restricted to an elite group of connoisseurs until the end of the 20th century, the art market is now accessssible to a much larger number of people. Our services offer ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Art is now widely considered an alternative investment that not only offers high returns but also a relatively low correlation to other financial assets. Investing in the greatest artists (such as Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet, or Georgia O'Keeffe) can therefore be a matter of personal satisfaction and financial advantage – as long as we take into consideration certain art market specificities such as the timeframes for selling unique works and the considerable associated costs. Thierry Ehrmann, CEO, and Founder of Artmarket.com: "We are very proud to have played a leading role for 25 years, with Artprice, in the process of democratizing the art market. Restricted to an elite group of connoisseurs until the end of the 20th century, the art market is now accessssible to a much larger number of people. Our services offer ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità
artpricedotcom : Artwork for sale on #ARTPRICE #ArtMarket Giovanni ASDRUBALI - Tromboloide - artmarketdotcom : Artwork for sale on #ARTPRICE #ArtMarket Giovanni ASDRUBALI - Tromboloide - VanchieriArtist : ' Tratto e punto ' - VanchieriArtist : ' Tratto e punto ' - yakir__ : RT @VanchieriArtist: ' Stagione ' -
Il mercato dell'arte entra nel metaversoSecondo Thierry Ehrmann , ceo e fondatore di artmarket.com , la chiave di questa rapida ascesa risiede principalmente nella libertà di accesso e nella possibilità di vivere esperienze più ...
Artmarket.com e Artprice non rilevano alcun impatto derivante dalla crisi ucraina sulle vendite all'astaPARIGI, 27 giugno 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - A quattro mesi dall'invasione dell'esercito russo in Ucraina, Artmarket.com e Artprice osservano che il mercato dell'arte mondiale continua a seguire il suo programma senza essere perturbato dal conflitto in atto alle porte dell'Europa. Le prestigiose fiere Art ... Artmarket.com: L'arte entra nel Metaverso Adnkronos
Il mercato dell’arte entra nel mevetarsoIn occasione della seconda edizione degli Stati Generali del Mondo del Lavoro della Cultura è stato presentato MetArt, piattaforma virtuale nata dalla collaborazione di due aziende italiane e dedicata ...
Artmarket.com e Artprice non rilevano alcun impatto derivante dalla crisi ucraina sulle vendite all'astaPARIGI, 27 giugno 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A quattro mesi dall'invasione dell'esercito russo in Ucraina, Artmarket.com e Artprice osservano che il ...
Artmarket comSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Artmarket com