Buddy Market | sabato 30 giugno e domenica 10 luglio a Udine

Buddy Market
Buddy Market: mercatini dell’artigianato, vintage e dell’usato,ecco le prossime date per cui sono ...

Commenta
Buddy Market, sabato 30 giugno e domenica 10 luglio a Udine (Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) Buddy Market: mercatini dell’artigianato, vintage e dell’usato,ecco le prossime date per cui sono aperte le selezioni: domenica 10 luglio, Parco Moretti, dalle 16 alle 21Mercatino dell’artigianato con corner vintage sabato 30 giugno, Cas’Aupa, dalle 16 alle 21Mercatino dell’usato con corner artigianato 
Dopo il successo della prima edizione, torna il Buddy Market al Parco Moretti (UD), dalle 16.00 alle 20.00, presso l'area esterna del chiosco Familly Beer Park: mercatini, laboratori e dj set. Il primo workshop si svolgerà alle ore 16.00 'Zizu, ...

