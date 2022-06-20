Quectel announces high performance 5G Smart module SG560D to unleash the full potential of AIoT (Di lunedì 20 giugno 2022) NUREMBERG, Germany, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has announced the launch of the SG560D, an Android Smart module integrating 5G New Radio (NR) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Featuring a powerful CPU and GPU, the SG560D will satisfy complex application scenarios that require both high data rates and computing capabilities such as in-vehicle infotainment, industrial handheld devices, Smart gateways, industrial cameras, monitoring devices and more. Powered by the Qualcomm QCM6490 chipset, Quectel's SG560D is a 5G Sub-6GHz Smart module equipped with a Qualcomm® Kryo™ 670 CPU built on Arm v8 Cortex technology as well as a ...Leggi su iltempo
