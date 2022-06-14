Estate in sicurezza: con iotty la casa è a prova di ladroUNTAGS: personalizza losmartphone con cover e accessori modulariSamsung presenta i nuovi monitor Odyssey Neo G8, 7 e 4Sims Freeplay + LEGO DOTS PartnershipCapcom Showcase Resident Evil, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter e altroAccoltella 15enne a Roma : arrestato 16enne capoverdianoGuerra Ucraina : I Russi avanzano verso KharkivMafia : 24 arresti mandamento a PalermoScopri la bellezza della costa Sud della Sardegna con una vacanza ...Le community di Riot Games e di Xbox si incontrano su Game PassUltime Blog

Quantinuum Completes Hardware Upgrade; Achieves 20 Fully Connected Qubits (Di martedì 14 giugno 2022) The newly Upgraded H1-1 quantum computer has undergone extensive testing to verify performance and functionality, including by customer JPMorgan Chase, which has published its results BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Quantinuum today announced a major Upgrade to its System Model H1 technology that includes expanding to 20 Fully Connected Qubits and increasing the number of quantum operations that can be completed in parallel.  The improvements significantly bolster the computational capabilities of the  H1-1 quantum computer, Powered by Honeywell, which has set numerous industry records for quantum volume, a measure of overall performance, since debuting in fall 2020.     "With these Upgrades, developers are able to run more complex calculations than ...
