DXC Boosts Connectivity for Space Exploration (Di mercoledì 8 giugno 2022) -   Five-year network services contract strengthens Connectivity and collaboration across the European Space Agency LONDON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) has been awarded a multi-year contract to deliver network and security services to provide the European Space Agency (ESA)'s international workforce of scientists, engineers and IT specialists with scalable and secure network services enabling them to collaborate seamlessly from anywhere on their Space activities. Through the agreement, DXC will contribute to ESA's work to develop Europe's Space capability, helping enable missions that study the Universe, explore our Solar System and orbit Earth, obtaining crucial data that allow us to monitor and mitigate the effects of climate change. DXC will help transform ESA's ...
