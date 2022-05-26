ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN - DLC TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft Set ...JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: ALL-STAR BATTLE R SARÀ DISPONIBILE A ...GTA Online: vi presentiamo The Vespucci Job (Remix)Come proteggere il tuo cellulare dalle app spiaGli eSports come rivoluzione mediatica inclusivaCome funziona il 730Microsoft presenta Original by design protagonista Surface Pro 8 Roller Champions, ora disponibileCome risparmiare nell’arredamento della camera matrimonialeL'H7 è tornato! Ora tutto è possibileUltime Blog

ROVENSA becomes global leader in BioSolutions through the integration of COSMOCEL

ROVENSA becomes
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
MADRID, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ROVENSA, a global leader of agricultural inputs for sustainable ...

zazoom
Commenta
ROVENSA becomes global leader in BioSolutions through the integration of COSMOCEL (Di giovedì 26 maggio 2022) MADRID, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 ROVENSA, a global leader of agricultural inputs for sustainable agriculture, today announces that it has agreed to integrate COSMOCEL, a leading player in specialty biostimulants and high-tech products for agriculture. The completion of the integration is subject to approval by the anti-trust authorities. Based in Monterrey, Mexico, COSMOCEL is a market-leading developer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty biostimulant solutions with over 60 years of experience. COSMOCEL's portfolio of over 100 products spans biostimulants, biocontrol and adjuvants. COSMOCEL has more than 700 employees, 3 state of the art manufacturing facilities, 11 offices and 26 warehouses to serve its customers in more than 50 countries ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

ROVENSA becomes global leader in BioSolutions through the integration of COSMOCEL

MADRID, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ROVENSA, a global leader of agricultural inputs for sustainable agriculture, today announces that it has agreed to integrate COSMOCEL, a leading player in ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ROVENSA becomes
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : ROVENSA becomes ROVENSA becomes global leader BioSolutions