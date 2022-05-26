Come funziona il 730Microsoft presenta Original by design protagonista Surface Pro 8 Roller Champions, ora disponibileCome risparmiare nell’arredamento della camera matrimonialeL'H7 è tornato! Ora tutto è possibileJim Power: The Lost Dimension è in arrivo su Switch e PS4Dune: Spice Wars mostra tante novità The Sims - le storie familiari immedesimano di più i giocatoriOlliOlli World: i VOID Riders atterrano nella prima espansione della ...NACON ANNUNCIA LA SIMULAZIONE GARDEN LIFEUltime Blog

JIMMY LAUNCHES 3-IN-1 WET DRY VACUUM HW10 ON GEEKBUYING AND GEEKMAXI

  One is enough: Clean your entire house thoroughly, effortlessly and efficiently BERLIN, May 26, 2022 ...

JIMMY LAUNCHES 3-IN-1 WET/DRY VACUUM HW10 ON GEEKBUYING AND GEEKMAXI (Di giovedì 26 maggio 2022)   One is enough: Clean your entire house thoroughly, effortlessly and efficiently BERLIN, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 JIMMY, an innovator in home cleaning appliances, is launching a 3-in-1 cordless wet/dry VACUUM cleaner-JIMMY Sirius HW10 on May 31st 2022. JIMMY HW10 is the Most Powerful 3-in-1 Handheld VACUUMs, Upright VACUUMs and Mops in the Market JIMMY Sirius HW10 is a versatile machine. This VACUUM can be used as a mop for washing floors, an upright VACUUM, and a handheld VACUUM. It's featured with a brushless digital motor that delivers 400W power and 18KPa suction, more powerful than many other wet/dry VACUUMs in the market. Smart Suction ...
