Building tech to make crypto mainstream, StarkWare quadruples valuation to $8b (Di mercoledì 25 maggio 2022) TEL AVIV, Israel, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/
StarkWare Industries, inventor of technology to make blockchain scalable for mass adoption, announced on Wednesday that it has raised $100M at a valuation of $8 billion. StarkWare's Series D funding comes six months after its Series C which valued the company at $2 billion. The new round led by Greenoaks Capital and Coatue, and includes Tiger Global and other new and existing investors. There is a secondary transaction as part of the round, in which employees company-wide are selling stocks. "This is a vote of confidence for the tech stack we've built, which makes blockchain scalable for mass use, and cuts transaction fees incurred by users," said StarkWare Co-founder and CEO Uri Kolodny. "The math-based ...Leggi su iltempo
