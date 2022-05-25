NACON ANNUNCIA LA SIMULAZIONE GARDEN LIFEBeats presenta la nuova edizione speciale dei Beats Studio Buds X ...NVIDIA: al COMPUTEX nuovi Studio Laptops, aggiornamenti e nuovi ...eero presenta eero Pro 6E ed 6+, i router Wi-Fi più veloci di sempreOBI WAN KENOBI: IN ARRIVO 2 ITEM ICONICILG: NUOVI MONITOR ULTRAGEAR ESPERIENZA DI GIOCO AI MASSIMI LIVELLIHisense presenta la divisione italiana Small Domestic ApplianceOttieni il massimo da giochi e carte regalo!Redmi Note 11T Pro e Pro+ sono ufficialiMICROSOFT BUILD 2022 KEY NEWS ANNOUNCEMENTSUltime Blog

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StarkWare Industries, inventor of technology to make

Building tech to make crypto mainstream, StarkWare quadruples valuation to $8b (Di mercoledì 25 maggio 2022) TEL AVIV, Israel, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/

StarkWare Industries, inventor of technology to make blockchain scalable for mass adoption, announced on Wednesday that it has raised $100M at a valuation of $8 billion. StarkWare's Series D funding comes six months after its Series C which valued the company at $2 billion. The new round led by Greenoaks Capital and Coatue, and includes Tiger Global and other new and existing investors. There is a secondary transaction as part of the round, in which employees company-wide are selling stocks. "This is a vote of confidence for the tech stack we've built, which makes blockchain scalable for mass use, and cuts transaction fees incurred by users," said StarkWare Co-founder and CEO Uri Kolodny. "The math-based ...
