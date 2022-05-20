Overwatch League, Jae-hee “Gesture” Hong nuovo allenatore di New York Excelsior (Di venerdì 20 maggio 2022) Il team New York Excelsior ha appena comunicato l’ingaggio di Jae-hee “Gesture” Hong come allenatore per la stagione 2022 della Overwatch League. Gesturem, che si è ritirato dal gioco alla fine dell’anno scorso, è noto soprattutto per la sua militanza in Seoul Dynasty, con cui ha giocato le stagioni 2020 e 2021 nel ruolo di main tank. In precedenza ha indossato anche la casacca di London Spitfire. Come ricorda Dot Esports, Gesture non si è fatto notare solo nella Overwatch League. Il giocatore ha infatti avviato la sua carriera nel mondo degli esports in League of Legends, precisamente nella LSPL, per poi passare a Overwatch, dove è diventato uno dei migliori main tank ...Leggi su esports247
Tsm, 100 Thieves e FaZe: la classifica delle 10 società di e - sport che valgono di piùPer esempio, il numero di spettatori di Overwatch sta crollando, solo pochi anni dopo che le aziende hanno sborsato 20 milioni di dollari per gli slot iniziali in franchising nella Overwatch League; ...
Overwatch 2: Wrecking Ball disabilitato a causa di un bugAnche il capo della Overwatch League, Sean Miller , ha confermato l'assenza dell'eroe per il debutto della quinta stagione questo fine settimana, anche se dovrebbe tornare entro la prossima. Il bug, ... Overwatch League: Proseguono i Kickoff con la WEEK3 Powned.it
Overwatch League Eastern Region eSports Matchups BeginThe Overwatch League enters its biggest week of the season with the return of Eastern Region competition! The Shanghai Dragons’ journey to defend their championship begins tomorrow as they take on the ...
SBJ Esports: Dallas Fuel tap Favor to sponsor Overwatch League eventThis is an iOS app that pulls in feeds from both traditional sports and esports, presenting them as 24-hour guide -- and taking you to any listed event with a tap (her plans include bringing it to ...
