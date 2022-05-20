Overwatch League | Jae-hee “Gesture” Hong nuovo allenatore di New York Excelsior

Leggi su esports247

(Di venerdì 20 maggio 2022) Il team Newha appena comunicato l’ingaggio di Jae-hee “comeper la stagione 2022 dellam, che si è ritirato dal gioco alla fine dell’anno scorso, è noto soprattutto per la sua militanza in Seoul Dynasty, con cui ha giocato le stagioni 2020 e 2021 nel ruolo di main tank. In precedenza ha indossato anche la casacca di London Spitfire. Come ricorda Dot Esports,non si è fatto notare solo nella. Il giocatore ha infatti avviato la sua carriera nel mondo degli esports inof Legends, precisamente nella LSPL, per poi passare a, dove è diventato uno dei migliori main tank ...