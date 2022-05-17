Ucciso di botte a Milano : Il padre lo riconosce dai tatuaggiNuovo PlayStation Plus: svelati altri giochi inclusi da giugnoLG: proposte per una postazione da gaming senza rivaliFury of the Sunwell disponibile oraL'ICT nostrano in Rete fa 12mila nuovi .it nel 2021 e +150% in 5 anniFrancesca Tuscano morta a 32 anni dopo una dose di AstraZeneca: il ...Altre due sparatorie Stati Uniti : un morto in chiesa in California, ...Beats by Dr.Dre - Studio Buds LE: il gadget hi-tech per l'estateGuerra Ucraina : La Russia ha perso un terzo del suo esercitoPutin prepara nuova offensiva : se Svezia e Finlandia nella Nato ...Ultime Blog

ABL AND ODIMMA THERAPEUTICS JOIN FORCES IN PERSONALIZED CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY

PARIS , May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABL Europe (ABL), a pure play contract development and ...

PARIS , May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/

ABL Europe (ABL), a pure play contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specialized in development and manufacturing of virus for vaccine candidates, gene and CANCER therapies and ODIMMA THERAPEUTICS (ODIMMA) a young biotechnological company focusing on PERSONALIZED CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY, announced that they have signed a development agreement. ABL will manufacture the viral component of ODIMMA's innovative and proprietary immunization platform ODI-2001. The viral component present in ODI-2001 plays the role of both a strong immune adjuvant and of a carrier for the DNA vector expressing PERSONALIZED neoantigens. The GMP grade material produced by ABL will support clinical trials and ...
