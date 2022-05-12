MakerBot and Ultimaker agree to merge to accelerate global adoption of additive manufacturing (Di giovedì 12 maggio 2022) The new entity has secured additional funding of $62.4M to fuel global 3D printing innovation BROOKLYN, N.Y. and UTRECHT, Netherlands, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
MakerBot and Ultimaker, two leaders in desktop 3D printing, today announced that they have come to a business combination agreement that will accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing by providing a comprehensive desktop 3D printing ecosystem of hardware, software, and materials. The new entity will be backed by existing investors, NPM Capital and Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS), and will benefit from a planned cash investment of $62.4 million to fuel innovation and expansion into new markets. The new company will be led by Nadav Goshen, current MakerBot CEO, and Ju?rgen ...Leggi su iltempo
Industria e stampa 3D, rivoluzione da 100 miliardi di dollariAll'inizio del 2012 la stampante 3D casalinga di MakerBot aveva appena vinto un premio come migliore tecnologia emergente al Consumer Electronic Show (CES). C'era la convinzione che ogni famiglia ...
