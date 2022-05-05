Proscenic presenta l’aspirapolvere P11 SmartVideo Vittorio Sgarbi e Giampiero Mughini che litigano al Maurizio ...LEGO STAR WARS: LA SAGA DEGLI SKYWALKER DUE NUOVI DLCRed Dead Online: Oro triplo nelle Gare libere e altroFunko POP! Peronaggi e accessori dal film Doctor Strange nel ...L'eroica nuova leggenda Newcastle dei Saviors prende lo scudoNACON ANNUNCIA MY FANTASTIC RANCHBlizzard presenta Warcraft Arclight RumbleStile industriale, le idee e i materiali per arredare casaMILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS AL VIA DAL 4 MAGGIOUltime Blog

The Future Investment Initiative Institute announces its regional summit titled Inclusive ESG for Emerging Markets

The Future
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is ...

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is hosting a summit, ESG in Emerging Markets, at Rosewood London, England on May 20, 2022, from 9:00 - 16:00. The summit will bring together international investors, world leaders, thought leaders, policy makers, global CEOs, and heads of sustainability to discuss and shape the Future of ESG, particularly in Emerging Markets.   At the event, FII Institute will anchor two major themes: The Future of ESG and The Future of Sustainability, with more than 40 international leaders and experts slated to speak including: Furthermore, FII ...
