Huawei Peng Song: Embracing the Digital World, GUIDE to the Future (Di martedì 1 marzo 2022) BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
At MWC22 Barcelona, Peng Song, President of Global Carrier Marketing & Solution Sales at Huawei, delivered a GSMA session speech titled "Embracing the Digital World, GUIDE to the Future". In the speech, Peng shared his thoughts on the Future evolution of networks. "We should more actively embrace the Digital World," said Peng, "GUIDE IS NOW. Let's act now to draw a business blueprint with more industry partners and lead Future development." Digitalization is advancing rapidly. According to Peng, through a range of activities over the past year, such ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
At MWC22 Barcelona, Peng Song, President of Global Carrier Marketing & Solution Sales at Huawei, delivered a GSMA session speech titled "Embracing the Digital World, GUIDE to the Future". In the speech, Peng shared his thoughts on the Future evolution of networks. "We should more actively embrace the Digital World," said Peng, "GUIDE IS NOW. Let's act now to draw a business blueprint with more industry partners and lead Future development." Digitalization is advancing rapidly. According to Peng, through a range of activities over the past year, such ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Huawei Peng
I nuovi utilizzi della robotica in medicina: scenari e ultime frontiereL'ecografia robotica In quest'ultimo caso, proprio nel febbraio 2020, il professor Peng Chengzhong ...per l'interfacciamento con la rete 5G messa a disposizione da operatori come China Telecom e Huawei ...
Peng Shuai, nuovo video con Yao Ming: la strategia della CinaNel corso dei Giochi, in programma dal al 20 febbraio 2022, Bach ha promesso di incontrare Peng ... è la città simbolo della trasformazione economica cinese, sede di colossi come Huawei Technologies e ...
In Cina e Asia - Conclusi i Giochi Olimpici di Pechino, audience e costi alle stelle China-Files
Huawei Peng Song: Embracing the Digital World, GUIDE to the FutureBARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC22 Barcelona, Peng Song, President of Global Carrier Marketing & Solution Sales at Huawei, ...
Huawei PengSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Huawei Peng