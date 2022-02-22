VIDEO | AEW Dark | Elevation del 21 02 2022

(Di martedì 22 febbraio 2022) Torna AEW, il web show della All Elite Wrestling che apre la nuova settimana di programmazione della compagnia. Lo show di questa settimana ha 8 match annunciati ufficialmente e come di consueto avrà inizio all’1 di notte italiana, con la possibilità di recuperarlo on demand sempre in questa pagina anche nei giorni successivi: Red Velvet & TayJay (Anna Jay & Tay Conti) vs. Angelica Risk, Arie Alexander & Freya States Ariel Levy, Chico Adams, Dean Alexander, Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku vs. 2point0 (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee), Daniel Garcia & The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) The Bunny vs. Kaitland Alexis Baron Black, Carlie Bravo, Chandler Hopkins, Jameson Ryan & Shawn Dean vs. AHFO (Andrade El Idolo, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, The Blade & The Butcher) Ruby Soho vs. Haley ...

