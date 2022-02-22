SESSION: SKATE SIM ARRIVA UN GRANDE AGGIORNAMENTORainbow Six Siege: Demon Veil anno 7Toshiba: come aumentare lo storage delle console gamingElden Ring - nuovo trailer approfondisce le meccaniche di giocoLEGO e Universal danno il benvenuto ai nuovi set della linea Jurassic ...Taito Egret II mini - Limited Blue Edition aperto il preordineXiaomi annuncia la lineup di Robot Vacuum-MopCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 2: One-Four-One ritorna in Task Force ...Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection disponibile per Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: ricompense triple, sconti e altroUltime Blog

Celigo Hosts Inaugural Post-Digital Ecommerce Automation Summit (Di martedì 22 febbraio 2022)

Celigo, the leading enterprise-wide Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) for the mid-market, today announced the first-ever Post-Digital Ecommerce Automation Summit (The Summit) for mid-market businesses. Bringing together leading Ecommerce brands to offer expert insights, The Summit aims to enable companies to achieve previously unimagined results using best-in-class Automation techniques.  "As online shopping overtakes a major part of retail sales, Ecommerce has become a critical component of mid-market companies' ...
