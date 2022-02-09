VFX Pioneer Douglas Trumbull: 5 Memorable Moments From ‘Close Encounters’ to ‘Star Trek: The Motion Picture’ (Di mercoledì 9 febbraio 2022) Visionary visual effects Pioneer Douglas Trumbull, who died Monday, contributed his groundbreaking inventions and techniques to classics including “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” and “Blade Runner.” Among his many honors were three visual effects Oscar nominations (“Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Star Trek: The L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : VFX Pioneer
VFX Pioneer Douglas Trumbull: 5 Memorable Moments From ‘Close Encounters’ to ‘Star Trek: The Motion Picture’Visionary visual effects pioneer Douglas Trumbull, who died Monday, contributed his groundbreaking inventions and techniques to classics including “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Close Encounters of the ...
Blade Runner special effects pioneer Douglas Trumbull dies aged 79Douglas Trumbull, a visual effects master who showed movie audiences images of the future and of space in films like 2001: A Space Odyssey and Blade Runner, has died at the age of 79. His wife Julia ...
VFX PioneerSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VFX Pioneer