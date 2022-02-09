VFX Pioneer Douglas Trumbull | 5 Memorable Moments From ‘Close Encounters’ to ‘Star Trek | The Motion Picture’

(Di mercoledì 9 febbraio 2022) Visionary visual effects, who died Monday, contributed his groundbreaking inventions and techniques to classics including “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Star: ThePicture” and “Blade Runner.” Among his many honors were three visual effects Oscar nominations (“Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Star: The L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : VFX Pioneer

Visionary visual effects pioneer Douglas Trumbull, who died Monday, contributed his groundbreaking inventions and techniques to classics including “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Close Encounters of the ...Douglas Trumbull, a visual effects master who showed movie audiences images of the future and of space in films like 2001: A Space Odyssey and Blade Runner, has died at the age of 79. His wife Julia ...