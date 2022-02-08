APITech Announces High-Reliability Cavity Filter for Mitigation of 5G C-band Interference in Critical Avionics Systems

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 8 febbraio 2022) MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/™ (API Technologies Corp.), a leading provider of-performance RF and Electromagnetic solutions for Protection, Power, and Analog Processing, announced the release of a family ofs forof 5G C-in. On January 25th,released an article titled "How Does 5G Affect Airline Industries?" The paper (https://blog..com/blog/5g-aviation) detailed concerns related to the recent launch of the faster5G cellphone service in the United States and its potential ...