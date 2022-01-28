Death Stranding Director's Cut uscirà su PC a marzoThe Elder Scrolls Online presenta High IsleUMG Twitch e Amazon esteso l'accordo di collaborazioneGTA ONLINE - Nuovo veicolo, ricompense doppie e altroNHL 22 - prime squadre femminili disponibiliTAIKO NO TATSUJIN: THE DRUM MASTER disponibile XboxStar Wars: The Old Republic Nuovo Trailer Apex Legends Ribellione - lotta per la sopravvivenza di Mad MaggieHP OMEN Citadel Gaming Chair - Sedia Gaming - RecensioneRUGBY 22 E' ORA DISPONIBILE SU CONSOLE E PCUltime Blog

Much Awaited | Much Needed | TRANSFORM II Randomized Controlled Trial | by Fondazione RIC | gets rolling

MILANO, Italy, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fondazione Ricerca e Innovazione Cardiovascolare, Milano,

Much Awaited, Much Needed: TRANSFORM II Randomized Controlled Trial, by Fondazione RIC, gets rolling (Di venerdì 28 gennaio 2022) MILANO, Italy, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Fondazione Ricerca e Innovazione Cardiovascolare, Milano, focused on cardiovascular research, reports the first patient enrolment of the TRANSFORM II Randomized Controlled Trial (Sirolimus-coated Balloon Versus Drug-eluting Stent in Native Coronary Vessels) setting in motion a crucial Trial in the Native Coronary Vessel Treatment domain. TRANSFORM II RCT, determined to explore and evaluate the treatment options in native coronary vessels, enrolled the index patient on the 16thDecember 2021 at Sandro Pertini Hospital, Rome, by the team of Dr. Alessandro Sciahbasi. The International, multicentric, prospective, investigator-driven, open-label Randomized Trial will observe and evaluate the ...
Concept Medical Inc.: Much Awaited, Much Needed: TRANSFORM II Randomized Controlled Trial, by Fondazione RIC, gets rolling

FONDAZIONE Ricerca e Innovazione Cardiovascolare, Milano, focused on cardiovascular research, reports the first patient enrolment of the TRANSFORM
