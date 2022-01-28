Much Awaited, Much Needed: TRANSFORM II Randomized Controlled Trial, by Fondazione RIC, gets rolling (Di venerdì 28 gennaio 2022) MILANO, Italy, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Fondazione Ricerca e Innovazione Cardiovascolare, Milano, focused on cardiovascular research, reports the first patient enrolment of the TRANSFORM II Randomized Controlled Trial (Sirolimus-coated Balloon Versus Drug-eluting Stent in Native Coronary Vessels) setting in motion a crucial Trial in the Native Coronary Vessel Treatment domain. TRANSFORM II RCT, determined to explore and evaluate the treatment options in native coronary vessels, enrolled the index patient on the 16thDecember 2021 at Sandro Pertini Hospital, Rome, by the team of Dr. Alessandro Sciahbasi. The International, multicentric, prospective, investigator-driven, open-label Randomized Trial will observe and evaluate the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Fondazione Ricerca e Innovazione Cardiovascolare, Milano, focused on cardiovascular research, reports the first patient enrolment of the TRANSFORM II Randomized Controlled Trial (Sirolimus-coated Balloon Versus Drug-eluting Stent in Native Coronary Vessels) setting in motion a crucial Trial in the Native Coronary Vessel Treatment domain. TRANSFORM II RCT, determined to explore and evaluate the treatment options in native coronary vessels, enrolled the index patient on the 16thDecember 2021 at Sandro Pertini Hospital, Rome, by the team of Dr. Alessandro Sciahbasi. The International, multicentric, prospective, investigator-driven, open-label Randomized Trial will observe and evaluate the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Much Awaited
Global Bearings Market to Reach US$162.1 Billion by the Year 2026... Barring Chip Shortage & Ensuing Auto Production Woes That Casts a Temporary Dampener on Demand in the OEM Market Auto Production Halts Induced by Chip Shortages Hobbles Much Awaited Recovery EXHIBIT ...
Vaticano: Francis' year: keeping pace with the Pope... and when he met Archbishop Ieronymos II in Athens he told him: 'We feel we have much to learn from ... Similarly, the long - awaited new constitution on the Roman Curia has been delayed by filibustering.
Stajcic on PH female booters: The team just keeps raising the barPhilippine women's football team head coach Alen Stajcic believes the squad has what it takes to reach its ultimate goal of qualifying for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
Concept Medical Inc.: Much Awaited, Much Needed: TRANSFORM II Randomized Controlled Trial, by Fondazione RIC, gets rollingFONDAZIONE Ricerca e Innovazione Cardiovascolare, Milano, focused on cardiovascular research, reports the first patient enrolment of the TRANSFORM ...
Much AwaitedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Much Awaited