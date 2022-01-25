Clarins continues to move forward with its CSR strategy | becoming an official member of the UEBT

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 25 gennaio 2022) - PARIS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/On 10th December 2021,became anof Union for Ethical Biotrade (). This recognizes our company's commitment to sourcing that always respects biodiversity and people. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9007751--csr-/ Created in 2007,brings together companies who wish to engage in ethical sourcing of their ingredients of natural origin. Partner of the United Nations Convention for biological diversity, this international NGO promotes best practices and encourages each ...