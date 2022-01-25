Covid e no-vax : carica virale 10 volte più infettivaObbligo Green Pass : espositori rinunciano al mercatino di Borgo ...Al GF Vip Alfonso Signorini caccia Alex BelliCovid Omicron : ora inizia la discesa dei contagiAchille Lauro a Sanremo 2022 : Porto qualcosa che nessuno ha mai ...Cuscino Cervicale Memory Foam Antiacaro Antiallergico -33% Sconto e ...Presidente Biden insulta reporter di Fox : Che stupido figlio di p...Presidente Biden : con leader Ue sosterremo UcrainaSaman Abbas : lo zio Danish Hasnain negaApex Legends trascina Mad Maggie nella mischiaUltime Blog

Clarins continues to move forward with its CSR strategy, becoming an official member of the UEBT (Di martedì 25 gennaio 2022) 

 On 10th December 2021, Clarins became an official member of Union for Ethical Biotrade (UEBT). This recognizes our company's commitment to sourcing that always respects biodiversity and people. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9007751-Clarins-move-forward-with-csr-strategy-becoming-official-member-UEBT/ Created in 2007, UEBT brings together companies who wish to engage in ethical sourcing of their ingredients of natural origin. Partner of the United Nations Convention for biological diversity, this international NGO promotes best practices and encourages each ...
