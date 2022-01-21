LAFONT, OFFICIAL EXCLUSIVE PARTNER OF THE MICHELIN GUIDE (Di venerdì 21 gennaio 2022) GLEIZÉ, France, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The high-end workwear specialist becomes a global PARTNER of the MICHELIN GUIDE. For three years, LAFONT will be the only label able to embroider the distinctions and dates on the famous jackets awarded to chefs of the restaurants selected by the MICHELIN GUIDE. By becoming the supplier for the MICHELIN GUIDE's restaurant teams, LAFONT reaffirms the founding values that have built its reputation since 1844: a love of the "do it right" approach, the beauty of the handmade process, and the transferring and excellence of French craftsmanship. The label tirelessly perfects its know-how to dress professionals with style and flawless technique, while staying true to its traditional methods ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
