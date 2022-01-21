LAFONT | OFFICIAL EXCLUSIVE PARTNER OF THE MICHELIN GUIDE

Turismo : nel 2021 presenze scese del 40%Disastro ecologico in Perù : greggio in mareBedsure Plaid Coperta Termica Matrimoniale -32% Sconto e OffertaBaseus Power Bank 20000 mAh iPhone iPad Samsung Huawei Xiaomi -21% ...Mafia e Reddito cittadinanza : 5 denunce nel CatanesePapa Francesco : forte impegno Chiesa contro abusiCovid, nel mondo 5 Mln 573.498 morti : stabile incidenza e cala l'RtNuove terre per i pinguini: la Nuova Zelanda.EA SPORTS ANNUNCIA IL TEAM OF THE YEAR DI FIFA 22 VOTATO UOMO. MACCHINA - NCUTI GATWA PORTA I GIOCATORI NELLA MENTE DI UNA ...Ultime Blog

GLEIZÉ, France, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The high-end workwear specialist becomes a global PARTNER ...

The high-end workwear specialist becomes a global PARTNER of the MICHELIN GUIDE. For three years, LAFONT will be the only label able to embroider the distinctions and dates on the famous jackets awarded to chefs of the restaurants selected by the MICHELIN GUIDE. By becoming the supplier for the MICHELIN GUIDE's restaurant teams, LAFONT reaffirms the founding values that have built its reputation since 1844: a love of the "do it right" approach, the beauty of the handmade process, and the transferring and excellence of French craftsmanship. The label tirelessly perfects its know-how to dress professionals with style and flawless technique, while staying true to its traditional methods ...
